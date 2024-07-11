ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,545,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $19.95 on Thursday, reaching $1,079.00. 400,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $992.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.79. The company has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

