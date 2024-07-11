ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 268,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 581,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,596,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,596,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,682,040. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

