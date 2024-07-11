ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 268,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 581,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.