Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Short Interest Update

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of AACI stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 275,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

