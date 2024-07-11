ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 178.25 and last traded at 180.79. 3,054,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,035,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at 186.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

ARM Trading Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of 117.14.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ARM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

