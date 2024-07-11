Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Arhaus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Arhaus by 188.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

