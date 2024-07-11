Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of Argan stock remained flat at $81.21 on Thursday. Argan has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.