Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Argan Price Performance
Shares of Argan stock remained flat at $81.21 on Thursday. Argan has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.
Argan Company Profile
