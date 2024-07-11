Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Bank of America

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.44. 508,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,617. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

