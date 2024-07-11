Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

