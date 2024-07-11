Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$86.97

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$76.00 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.46. The company has a market cap of C$133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.