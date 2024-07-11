Analysts Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT at $42.75

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $120,611.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

