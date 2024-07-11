Analysts Set Expectations for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXE. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 8.7 %

NXE opened at C$10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.17. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.95 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02).

Insider Buying and Selling at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

