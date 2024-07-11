Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,357. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

