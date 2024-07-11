ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 18,366.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,262. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $919.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

