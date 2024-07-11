Amphenol Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 3,365 call options.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

