Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.28

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 905707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

