Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Up 19.3%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 9,673,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 7,859,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Aminex Stock Up 19.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.13.

Insider Activity at Aminex

In related news, insider Tom Mackay sold 3,873,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £77,479.18 ($99,243.22). 27.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

