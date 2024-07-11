American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
American Rebel Stock Up 11.0 %
American Rebel stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
About American Rebel
