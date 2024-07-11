American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.53

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 165436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

American Lithium Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

