AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DIT stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
