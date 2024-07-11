AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.