AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $4.00 at Macquarie

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $3.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMC. Wedbush lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.28.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.