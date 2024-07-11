Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $61.19. 228,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 585,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $205,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

