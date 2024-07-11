AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells $25,902.81 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

