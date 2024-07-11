Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.56.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

