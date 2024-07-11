Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.08 on Thursday, reaching $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,689,768. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

