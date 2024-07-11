Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $39.10. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 9,134 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 100,591 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.