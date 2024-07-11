Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.33

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 217034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

