Algorand Price Tops $0.14 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $25.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,347,324 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

