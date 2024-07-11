Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,965. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

