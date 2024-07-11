Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.74. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 439,682 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.