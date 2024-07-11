Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.80

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.80 and last traded at C$23.73, with a volume of 308551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Insiders sold a total of 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

