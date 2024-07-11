Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.52

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 232852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 855,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 428,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after buying an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

