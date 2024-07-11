Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

AJINY traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. 28,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

