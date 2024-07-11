Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 193,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 809,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

