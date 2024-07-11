AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Acquires 1,300 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.26 per share, with a total value of C$10,738.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee sold 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total value of C$12,026.00.

On Monday, June 17th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.

Shares of AGF.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.29. 92,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,183. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of C$535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

