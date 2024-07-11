AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $112.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

AGCO stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

