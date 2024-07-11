Aevo (AEVO) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Aevo has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $387.68 million and $47.51 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,207,837.4693854 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.45834516 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $48,582,174.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

