Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $98.14 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $98.14 million and $15.80 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,152,938,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,152,938,221.7796314 with 532,323,362.7168893 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.60402458 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $17,190,495.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

