AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.71 on Monday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.67%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

