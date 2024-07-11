Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,102,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,654,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.