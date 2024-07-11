Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,714.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
Adler Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adler Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.