Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,714.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

