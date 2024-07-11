Adam Laponis Sells 842 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.9 %

TWST traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 774,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,749. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

