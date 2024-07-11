Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,303. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.