Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,815. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

See Also

