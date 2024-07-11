ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226,405.64

ABCMETA (META) traded down 28.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $226,405.64 and $1.95 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000318 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

