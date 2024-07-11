9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,245. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

