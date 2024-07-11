9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $113.80.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

