9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

