9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,004,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,807,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627,178. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

