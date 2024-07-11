9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 801,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,374. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

