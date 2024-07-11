9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.67. 2,613,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $565.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

